Gregg Andrew Kurzeja
1961-2019
Pass Christian
Gregg Andrew Kurzeja, age 58, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Pass Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Kurzeja and Anne Ziobro Kurzeja; brother, Mark Kurzeja.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha Hanes Kurzeja of Pass Christian; children, Rachel Dowling (Chase) of Copperas Cove, TX, Branden Kurzeja (Emily Murphy) of Ocean Springs, Shari Schumaker (Dylan Sinwell) of Austin, MN, and Lindsey Howell (Kris Morton) of Amarillo, TX; 7 grandchildren; brother, Paul Kurzeja (Laura) of Chicago, IL; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian. A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 7, 2019