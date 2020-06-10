Gregory Clyde Strickland
1959 - 2020
Perkinston

Gregory Clyde Strickland died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi at the age of 60.

Greg is survived by his mother, Doris Strickland of Perkinston, Mississippi; his sister, Kathy (Tracy) Hart of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; his nephew, Dustin (Cindy) Batson; and his great-niece, Michelle Batson-Greenberg of Larchmont, New York. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Clyde Strickland of Perkinston, Mississippi.

Greg was born on July 2, 1959, in Laurel, Mississippi. After graduation Stone High School in Wiggins, Mississippi he attended Mississippi Gulf Coast College in Perkinston, Mississippi. Greg graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Greg retired from Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Greg had a tremendous love for all animals especially horses and dogs.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Stone County SPCA, 1989 Hwy 26 West, Wiggins, Mississippi 39577.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Perkinston Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Perkinston Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
