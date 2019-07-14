Gregory Thomas Griffin



1966-2019



Biloxi



Greg was born September 2, 1966 in sumpter, S.C. and passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 after a brave fight with liver & lung cancer.



He graduated from Columbine High School, Littleton, CO in 1985. He then served in the United States Navy from February 1986 to November 1992 servings on the USS Florida out of Bangor, WA, USS Darter out of Sasebo, Japan and the USS W.H. Bates, SSN out of Pearl Harbor, HI where he was honorably discharged.



Greg was an easygoing, big hearted guy who would do anything to help anyone. He loved golfing, bowling, and taking vacations with his family. He loved the Denver Broncos and then became a New Orleans Saints fan after moving to the south and married a die-hard New Orleans Saints fan (but claims it was because "they rarely played the Denver Broncos.)



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Griffin; his paternal grandparents, Donald and Margaret Stelter; maternal grandfather, Coy Parker.



He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 21 years, Carol Eighmey Griffin; father, John T. Griffin, Jr. of Biloxi; brother, Richard Griffin (Lisa) of Ozark, MO; nieces, Shanna Ackley, Sera, Samantha, and Stephanie Griffin; great niece, Luna Williams; sister, Rachel Griffin of Ozark, MO; nephews, Trevor Griffin and Austin Meakins; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Parker of Biloxi; also mourning his passing are in-laws, Randy and Betty Russell; great nephew, Randy of Wichita Falls, TX; nephew, Scott Russell of Wichita Falls, TX; niece, Nicole and Michael Gehl; great nephews, Emmett and Evan; great niece, Evelyn all of woolmarket; plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; his fur baby, Pepper.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at White Plains Cemetery, 18031 White Plains Road, Saucier, MS 39574. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:30AM until service time at the cemetery.



Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from July 14 to July 17, 2019