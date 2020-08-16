Gregory Holmes3/4/1953 - 7/31/2020Long Beach, MSGregory Holmes was born March 3, 1953 to Willie Mae and Samuel Holmes Sr. He grew up in St. Joe, LA and graduated from Tensas Parish High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for many years as an Air Traffic Controller. Greg was a gifted leader and his leadership qualities were reflected in his civilian life by serving in management roles at Hill Bros. Coffee, Oreck, Clorox, and Gulfport Laundry. His honesty, patience, and love for people caused him to excel as a Sales Consultant at Pat Peck Nissan/Honda. He was an Associate minister at St. John Baptist Church. His hobbies were studying the Word, fishing, watching Gunsmoke, and spending time with his wife.He leaves to cherish his life memory to his devoted wife, Conzuella Ann Holmes, children, Darryl (Kim) Holmes, Andrea (Carl Sr.) Bradford Greg (Candice) Holmes, Kendra, Kelli, Kandace, and Kyra Williams; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Samuel (Maow) Holmes Jr., Tyrone (Glenda) Leonard Jr., Leon, Damon, and Benjamin Gousman; sisters, Varnicie Martin, Diane Lane; goddaughter, Kia Smalls and a host of nieces and nephews.Services were Monday, 8/10/2020 at Marshall Life Center. Burial was private at Biloxi National Cemetery.