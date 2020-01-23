|
|
Gregory Levorn Hughes
1957 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Gregory Levorn Hughes, age 62, passed away on January 20, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Gulfport.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Hughes, Sr. and Geneva Sanford Hughes; two brothers, Howard Hughes and Larry Hughes; and granddaughter, Kayla Hughes.
He leaves behind his wife, Evelyn Marie Phelps; one son, Greg Hughes (Ashley) of Saucier; two grandchildren, Brett and Kaylee Hughes; three step-granchildren; four brothers, Edward Hughes, Jr.(Benita) of Gulfport, John Hughes (Dianne) of Saucier, Billy Joe Hughes (Eve) of Gulfport, Mike Hughes (Laura) of Bay Saint Louis; one sister, Doris Hariel (Larry) of Perkinston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gregory had a passion for fishing and never missed an opportunity to "cast a line".
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 23, 2020