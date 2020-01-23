Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Hughes


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Hughes Obituary
Gregory Levorn Hughes

1957 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Gregory Levorn Hughes, age 62, passed away on January 20, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Gulfport.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Hughes, Sr. and Geneva Sanford Hughes; two brothers, Howard Hughes and Larry Hughes; and granddaughter, Kayla Hughes.

He leaves behind his wife, Evelyn Marie Phelps; one son, Greg Hughes (Ashley) of Saucier; two grandchildren, Brett and Kaylee Hughes; three step-granchildren; four brothers, Edward Hughes, Jr.(Benita) of Gulfport, John Hughes (Dianne) of Saucier, Billy Joe Hughes (Eve) of Gulfport, Mike Hughes (Laura) of Bay Saint Louis; one sister, Doris Hariel (Larry) of Perkinston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gregory had a passion for fishing and never missed an opportunity to "cast a line".

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -