Gregory Gaines "Pamps" Kergosien, 91, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS.



He was born in Bay St. Louis, MS on January 23, 1928. He was a graduate of St. Stanislaus in May, 1944 and the University of Mississippi in November 1949. In May 1945, at the age of 17, he volunteered for service in the Navy Hospital Corps and served for 19 months at the U.S. Navy Hospital, Oakland, CA as ward corpsman, oxygen technician and central supply technician.



Upon discharge he returned to Ole Miss in 1947 and completed his degree in 1949. Following graduation he was employed by the Upjohn Company as their pharmaceutical detail representative in middle-Tennessee. Subsequently, his assignments for Upjohn included territories in Tennessee, Louisiana and Florida. It was in Tennessee that he met and married his wife, Marian Whitaker.



Shortly after their marriage, he was called to active duty by the Army reserve, in which he had earned a commission while at Ole Miss. His active duty assignment was as a member of the Combat Training Command-The Infantry School, Fort Benning, GA. His personal assignment was as an officer in the Medical Company, 30th. Regimental Combat Team, which provided personnel for training and field demonstrations for the Advanced Officers Training Program. He served in that assignment for 19 months, ans was discharged from active duty in December, 1952, as Commanding Officer, Medical Company, 30th RCT.



Upon reverting to civilian status he returned to his Upjohn assignment in Tennessee, then to Louisiana and to Florida. He became District Manager, Pharmaceutical Sales in Florida. Later, when assigned as Regional Marketing Manager, Non-prescription Products for the Southern Region., they moved to Dunwoody, GA, which was their primary home until their retirement. In 1968 he was assigned as Regional Manager, Government Affairs. In 1983 he was a recipient of the W.E. Upjohn Award, which was awarded annually in recognition of special accomplishment by employees worldwide. Soon after his retirement in 1985 he and Marian bought the Kergosien home in Bay St. Louis which had been owned by his grandfather, Dr. A.A. Kergosien in 1911. It has been occupied by Kergosien families since that date and is the house where Pamps was born. When Hurricane Katrina approached Bay St. Louis both Marian and Pamps decided that the house had survived every hurricane since before 1900, so with a stock of usual hurricane provisions they remained in the house. They survived with no life threatening occurrences; however a massive oak tree was blown over piercing the east roof for a length of over 50 feet. Although there was extensive wind damage to the east roof they, like many others, continued to occupy their home during the immediate recovery phase. During the years following retirement he and Marian were active members of the Hancock County Historial Society, assisting in the restoration of the Lobrano house. They were daily attendants at the Ruth Thompson Cakery Morning Coffee Bunch. They were members of the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club, including serving as a member of the Board of Governors. He was a member of American Legion Post 139 in Bay St. Louis, MS. They were members of St. Rose de Lima Church.



Pamps was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Marian Whitaker Kergosien; parents, Horace Kergosien and Mathilde Gaines Kergosien; brother, Phil Kergosien; two sisters, Helene Kergosien Vernon and Karen Kergosien Treutel; grandson, Charlie Fehr and 2 great granddaughters, Presley Christiansen and Elin Christiansen.



He is survived by his two daughters, Marian Elizabeth Labasky of Tallahassee, FL and Patricia Jane Fehr (Chuck) of St. Simons, GA; one son, Gregory G. Kergosien, Jr. (Paulette) of Gulfport, MS; sister, Peggy Kergosien Rowley (John) of St. Petersburg, FL; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation for family and friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to the St. Stanislaus Scholarship Fund: 304 S Beach Blvd. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 or Notre Dame Hospice of Mississippi: 5407 Indian Hill Blvd. Diamondhead, MS 39525.



