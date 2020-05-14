Gregory Mohler
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Scott Mohler

1966-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Gregory Scott Mohler, born January 1,1966, passed from this life to be with his Lord on May 2, 2020. Greg was a life-long member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was a builder who loved music.

Greg was the seventh son of Robert G. and Verona Fountain Mohler, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Paul Mohler; and niece, Sophia Marie Mohler.

Greg is survived by his daughters, Shana Denise Mohler and Britny Knox; his son, Jeremy Michael Mohler; his granddaughter, Halo Neveah Lacey Sweitzer; five brothers, Robert G. (Jerry) Jr, Mark Kendall (Debbie Rivers), David Martin (Theresa Tapper), Richard Kevin (Brick), and Guy Jeffery (Kathy Williams); and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when it will be safe to gather together. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved