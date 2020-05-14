Gregory Scott Mohler
1966-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Gregory Scott Mohler, born January 1,1966, passed from this life to be with his Lord on May 2, 2020. Greg was a life-long member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was a builder who loved music.
Greg was the seventh son of Robert G. and Verona Fountain Mohler, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Paul Mohler; and niece, Sophia Marie Mohler.
Greg is survived by his daughters, Shana Denise Mohler and Britny Knox; his son, Jeremy Michael Mohler; his granddaughter, Halo Neveah Lacey Sweitzer; five brothers, Robert G. (Jerry) Jr, Mark Kendall (Debbie Rivers), David Martin (Theresa Tapper), Richard Kevin (Brick), and Guy Jeffery (Kathy Williams); and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when it will be safe to gather together. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2020.