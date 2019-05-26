The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Mr. Gregory N. Nolte, Jr.

Biloxi, MS

Mr. Gregory N. Nolte, Jr., 77, of Biloxi passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home.

Mr. Nolte graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1960 and went on to earn a business degree from Loyola University New Orleans. He was an entrepreneur at heart and opened D.N.P., INC. in 1987. His local construction company became a family construction company, which continues as a legacy and tribute to him. His favorite past-times included following everything Alabama, spending time with his "little people", and daily Mass with time in the prayer chapel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gregory, Sr. and Louise Nolte; his wife of 43 years, Kathleen Martina Nolte; and his son, Greg Nolte, III.

Mr. Nolte is survived by his two daughters, Christine (Dan) Davis and Annette (Preston) Gerretse; daughter-in-law, Nikki Nolte; and seven grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Patricia (Anthony) Roberts and Katherine (Peter) Perez; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial and services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The rosary will be said at 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Park.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Homes, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Mobile, Alabama.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 26, 2019
