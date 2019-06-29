Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia M.B. Church
1702 Weed Street
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Smith


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Smith Obituary
Gregory Allen Smith, Jr.

June 23, 1992 - June 16, 2019

Ocean Springs

Gregory Allen Smith, Jr., born June 23, 1992, in Phoenix, AZ, departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in transition by his father, Gregory Allen Smith, Sr., of Ocean Springs.

He is survived by his mother Terri Nealy, brother Donovan James Smith, and sister Berkeley Rene Smith, all of Phoenix, AZ; paternal grandparents, James ("Jim") and Adelia Smith of Ocean Springs, MS; maternal grandfather Elson Bertrain Nealy of New Orleans, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Macedonia M.B. Church, 1702 Weed Street, Ocean Springs, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.