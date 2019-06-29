|
|
Gregory Allen Smith, Jr.
June 23, 1992 - June 16, 2019
Ocean Springs
Gregory Allen Smith, Jr., born June 23, 1992, in Phoenix, AZ, departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in transition by his father, Gregory Allen Smith, Sr., of Ocean Springs.
He is survived by his mother Terri Nealy, brother Donovan James Smith, and sister Berkeley Rene Smith, all of Phoenix, AZ; paternal grandparents, James ("Jim") and Adelia Smith of Ocean Springs, MS; maternal grandfather Elson Bertrain Nealy of New Orleans, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Macedonia M.B. Church, 1702 Weed Street, Ocean Springs, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 29, 2019