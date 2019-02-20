Dr.Grover Dale Johnson



1948 - 2019



Vancleave



Dr. Grover Dale Johnson, 70 of Vancleave, MS, passed away on February 17, 2019. Grover was born in David, Kentucky on November 8, 1948. His family moved to Ohio where he lived until he attended Sherman Chiropractic College in South Carolina.



He was preceded in death by his son, Grover Dale Johnson, Jr.; his mother and father, Grover and Belva Johnson; his sisters, Eloise Griffith, Leatrice Sybert, Iona Roberts, Avalon Shepard; and one brother, Phillip Johnson.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Theresa Johnson; his three sons, Dr. Scott (Robyn), Dr. Brad (Ashley), and Dr. Jarrett (Brandi) Johnson; his daughter, Bethany (Jonathan) Theis; his siblings, Marie Bachman (Mel), of Vaughnsville, OH, Kathy Diehl (John) of Lakeview, OH, Bessie Turner (Wilbur) of Horse Shoe, NC, Teresa Akers (Jr) of Banner, KY, James Johnson (Deb) of Vancleave, MS and Earl Johnson (Carmelita) of Lima, OH; and his sixteen grandchildren, Gage, Taylor, Meredith, Alex, Johnathon, Madison, Kristan, Michael, Ethan, Shawn, Kynleigh, Diesel, Sailor and Anchor Johnson, and Ben and Lindsey Theis. They were the light of his life.



Dr. Johnson has been a chiropractor on the Gulf Coast for the past 43 years, He was always proud that his three sons have followed in his footsteps. He took great care in serving his patients. He was an avid outdoorsman and thought of himself as a hobby farmer. He could often be found riding his four wheeler around the farm tending to various cows and chickens, and was at peace with God and the world when he was on his tractor. Dr. Johnson also loved Cruisin' the Coast every year with family members and their classic cars.



He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Vancleave, MS and the Knights of Columbus, where he volunteered every year helping with the Lenten fish fries.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 a.m., for friends and family until the Mass, all at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6705 Jim Ramsay Road in Vancleave.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to St. Jude or to Holy Spirit Parish Hall fund.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave., in West Jackson County is proudly serving the family. View and sign register, share condolences, memories and photo's at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary