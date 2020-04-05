|
Grover William Stuart
January 28, 1926-April 2, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi
Grover William Stuart, age 94, was called to his heavenly home on April 2, 2020, in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Grover was born on January 28, 1926, in Picayune, Mississippi. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during WWII as a gunner on a B-24 bomber. He retired from the Air Force after twenty years of service in 1964 as a Senior Master Sergeant. Grover worked twenty-seven years in insurance before he retired in 1991.
After he retired, he was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for twenty years working in the KAFB pharmacy. He also volunteered for the Retired Activities Office for seven years and Hospice Volunteers for several years. Grover was a loving soul and was happiest when he was giving to others.
"Brother Grover" was a charter member of Bayou View Baptist Church of Gulfport since 1957. He served in numerous capacities in his church, including being a deacon for fifty years. He loved his church members and was often seen visiting them in the hospital when they were sick. When he was home-bound he continued checking up on the church members by calling them in what he named his "calling ministry." He loved doing "the Lord's work" and was an example of steadfast faith in his God.
He loved to hunt, fish, and play card games with the seniors at his church. He could be very competitive, as those who played with him knew. He was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he was a child, when he listened to them play baseball on the radio.
Grover is preceded in death by his father, Emri Stuart; his mother, Leola Burks Stuart; his sister, Margaret Stuart Nix; his brother, Laverne Stuart; and his lovely wife, Betty Whitfield Stuart, who he was married to for sixty-eight years.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Sanford and her husband, William Sanford; his daughter, Victoria Denson and her husband, Wayne Denson; his grandchildren, Jennifer Parker and her husband, Joshua Parker Sr.; Jessica McCabe and her husband, Michael McCabe; Jason Sanford, Jordan Sanford, Justin Sanford, Steven Denson, and Kristin Denson; his great grandchildren, Joshua Parker Jr., Chloe Parker, Madelyn Parker, and Tobey Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate, Feed My Sheep at www.feedmysheepgulfport.org/donate, or Bayou View Baptist Church of Gulfport at www.bayouviewbaptistchurch.org/giving.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020