Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingalls Avenue Baptist Church
4505 Ingalls Ave
Pascagoula, MS 39581
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ingalls Avenue Baptist Church
4505 Ingalls Ave
, Pascagoula, MS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Ingalls Avenue Baptist Church
4505 Ingalls Ave
Pascagoula, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guardian Home
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guardian Angels Home

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guardian Angels Home Obituary
Oscar Owen " Double O" Johnson

June 4, 1961-July 3, 2019

Gautier

Mr. Oscar Owen Johnson, age 58, a native of Cumbest Bluff, MS and a resident of Gautier, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

Oscar was a born again believer of the Baptist faith. He retired from Huntington Ingalls as a welding superintendent for many years. Oscar is preceded in death by both parents, Ms. Glenese Johnson and Mr. Oscar Johnson; nephew, Ky Stewart; niece, Casey Johnson; daughter-in-law, Ashton Johnson; and granddaughter, Kinsey Johnson.

His memories will be cherished by the lives of his survivors: his daughter, Stephanie (Chris) McDonald; his son, Matthew Johnson; his brothers, Mackie (Rita) Johnson, Jay (Joyce) Johnson, and Lee (Stacey) Johnson; his sisters Martha A. Seal and Glenda(Anthony) Stewart; his grandchildren, Keleigh Johnson, Noah McDonald, Cade McDonald, and Ella- Grace McDonald; along with a host of many other nieces, nephews, and other relatives who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m followed by a celebration of life at 12 p.m Monday, July 8, 2019, at Ingalls Avenue Baptist Church, 4505 Ingalls Ave, Pascagoula, MS 39581. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Owen Johnson's name to Back-pack Buddy's Ministry at First Baptist Church of Gautier. The family would like to express our eternal thanks to: Dr. Persings and staff, Burnham Drugs of Gautier, MS, and Hospice of Light. Entrusted to Guardian Angels Funeral Home in Pascagoula, www.guardianangelsfh.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.