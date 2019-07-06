Oscar Owen " Double O" Johnson



June 4, 1961-July 3, 2019



Gautier



Mr. Oscar Owen Johnson, age 58, a native of Cumbest Bluff, MS and a resident of Gautier, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home surrounded by family.



Oscar was a born again believer of the Baptist faith. He retired from Huntington Ingalls as a welding superintendent for many years. Oscar is preceded in death by both parents, Ms. Glenese Johnson and Mr. Oscar Johnson; nephew, Ky Stewart; niece, Casey Johnson; daughter-in-law, Ashton Johnson; and granddaughter, Kinsey Johnson.



His memories will be cherished by the lives of his survivors: his daughter, Stephanie (Chris) McDonald; his son, Matthew Johnson; his brothers, Mackie (Rita) Johnson, Jay (Joyce) Johnson, and Lee (Stacey) Johnson; his sisters Martha A. Seal and Glenda(Anthony) Stewart; his grandchildren, Keleigh Johnson, Noah McDonald, Cade McDonald, and Ella- Grace McDonald; along with a host of many other nieces, nephews, and other relatives who will miss him dearly.



Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m followed by a celebration of life at 12 p.m Monday, July 8, 2019, at Ingalls Avenue Baptist Church, 4505 Ingalls Ave, Pascagoula, MS 39581. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Owen Johnson's name to Back-pack Buddy's Ministry at First Baptist Church of Gautier. The family would like to express our eternal thanks to: Dr. Persings and staff, Burnham Drugs of Gautier, MS, and Hospice of Light. Entrusted to Guardian Angels Funeral Home in Pascagoula, www.guardianangelsfh.com. Published in The Sun Herald on July 6, 2019