Gussey "Gus" Rivers, a long-time resident of Gulfport, MS, was called home to the Lord in the early hours of Saturday April 13th, 2019. He was 78 years old. He passed away while in Hospice Care. Gus was born on April 3rd, 1941 on St. Helena Island, SC to Arabelle (Green) Daise(D) and James Thomas Thompson(D). He was raised by Deacon Sammie Rivers & Gracie Rivers.



Gus grew up on St. Helena Island and attended St. Helena high school. Upon graduation from St. Helena, he joined the US Navy where he traveled the world and rose through the ranks to become Chief Petty Officer (E-7). While in the Military he completed his Bachelors (BA) Degree in Business Administration at Saint Leo University. Upon retirement from the military, he returned to school at Southern University of New Orleans where he earned his Masters Degree in Social Work (MSW).



Gus was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country for 26 years in the US Navy as well as another 16 years with the Veterans Administration (VA) as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). He lived his life helping others and helping Veterans who were in need of support. In his spare time he enjoyed time on the water, playing chess, reading and he was a car enthusiast.



He had four children Natalie Y. Haynes of New York, NY; Gussey Rivers, Jr. of Denver, CO (D); Thomas G. Daise (Janet) of Joplin, MO; and Ricardo G. Rivers (Annalai) of Manalapan, NJ. Additional family include his sister Olivia T. Magnum (Alvester) of New York, NY, his brother Glen M. Thompson (D), his companion Elaine Atkinson, and his grandchildren Monica Gadson, Taneka Daise, Amelia Rivers and Olivia Rivers, and a great grandchild Malachi. Gus was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Local visitation will be taking place at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home located at 1726 15th Street in Gulfport on Wednesday April 17th, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm with service beginning at 5:30pm. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.