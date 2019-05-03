Guy F. Jarman



1953 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Guy F. Jarman, age 66, died on May 1, 2019 at Ocean Springs Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born on February 7, 1953 in Greenwood, MS to the late James Lee Jarman, Sr. and Margaret Futral Jarman.



Guy attended Mississippi Delta Jr. College in Moorhead, MS and Kentucky School of Mortuary in Louisville, KY. He began his career at funeral homes on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and worked many years at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi, MS as a licensed mortician, crematory operator and funeral director. Guy was the first mortician in Mississippi to be licensed to harvest corneal tissue for transplant.



Guy worked at the Harrison County Tax Assessor's Office for more than twenty years, where he served as the Chief Appraiser, and was a member of International Association of Assessing Officers.



Guy was an active member of Nativity BVM Cathedral and was involved in fund raisers for the church as well as Nativity BVM Elementary School.



Guy was a proud member of good standing of Elks Lodge 606 for 43 years. He served as Exalted Ruler in 1986. Over the years he was elected to numerous offices and served as a committee chair for fund raising events. Guy cherished his role as "Santa" for many years for the Exceptional Children's Christmas Party. He especially enjoyed cooking crawfish at the Elks Crawfish Festival and roasting pigs for the Elks Fourth of July picnics. He was proudly chosen to be the King of the Elks Mardi Gras Ball.



Guy was the life of the party, first one there and last to leave. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He is survived by his daughters, Katherine (Robert) Gonzales and Lee Ann Jarman (Ricky Pelanne); his brother, Dr. James Lee (Brenda) Jarman, Jr.; his grandchildren, Robert James Gonzales, Hailie Margaret Gonzales, Christian Manuel Gonzales and Jonathan Guy Gonzales of Houston, TX and Sawyer, Landon and Jack David of Ocean Springs, MS; his nieces, Ashley (Josh) Casteel, of Lascassas, TN and Lindsay Jarman of Indianapolis, IN; nephew, James Lee (Danah) Jarman, III of Cane Ridge, TN; his godchild, Nicolas Cruso of Biloxi; and his former wife, Mary Ann Cruso Jarman of Biloxi.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Guy's memory to Nativity BVM Cathedral, 870 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530.



Funeral services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family and friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time. Immediately following will be an opportunity for friends and family to gather at the Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS to share stories and celebrate Guy's life.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2019