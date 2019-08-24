The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery.
Gwendoline Rosenstiehl


1925 - 2019
Gwendoline Rosenstiehl Obituary
Gwendoline Ann Rosenstiehl

1925 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Mrs. Gwendoline Ann Rosenstiehl, age 94, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Mrs. Rosenstiehl was born on June 5, 1925, in Gainsborough, England. She was a lifelong member of The National Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She will be remembered for her candor and sharp wit.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Paul Rosenstiehl.

Survivors include her son, Karl Rosenstiehl and daughters, Sherron Tucker and Michelle Franklin (Jeff Meleady), three grandsons, five great-grandchildren and a sister.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 26, from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home followed by an 11 am graveside service in Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
