Gwenodlyn Montjoy
1939 - 2020
Gwen passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 31, 2020. Her loving husband, daughter, and beloved dog, Calvin were by her side.

Gwen was born in Picayune, MS, on April 18, 1939, but grew up in Poplarville, MS. She was always such a sweet and happy soul that her close friends called her 'Gwendolyn Grace', and she soon became known as 'GG'. She was the life of every party, a radiant presence everywhere she went. She was once an avid and talented tennis player, one of the top players in the state in the senior league, and a charter member of Bayou Bluff Tennis Club. She loved working in her yard, cousin reunions, a roaring fire in the fireplace, fresh cut flowers, and white Zinfandel.

She was quick to tell you that she didn't like to cook, but would gladly clean up the kitchen for anyone who did.

Gwen grew up in the Methodist Church, but when she and Paul were married on August 21, 1999, she moved to Diamondhead and became a loyal member of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where you could see her every week cleaning up the church yard or changing the church billboard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Ona Mae Jenkins.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Montjoy III, daughter, Wendy Peterman (Kevin), son, Scott Waits, grandson, Nikolas Peterman, sister, Wynona Morris, and loving nieces and cousins. Also, Paul Montjoy IV, Rea Montjoy (Betsy), Linn Montjoy, and grandchildren, Eastman, Jackson, Walker, and Kate Montjoy.

An informal family Graveside Service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, at 4:30 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date, when circumstances will allow.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of your choice, or St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Diamondhead, MS.

The family would like to express special thanks to Encompass Hospice service, especially to Denise and Nikki, for their loving care of our Sweet GG. We couldn't have done this without you.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, MS is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
04:30 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
