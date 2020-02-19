|
Henry Gordon Myrick, Sr.
1935 ~ 2020
Gulfport & Laurel
Henry Gordon Myrick, Sr., age 84, was born on July 21, 1935, in Laurel, MS, and passed away February 16, 2020, in Wiggins, MS, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Lessie Hearn Myrick; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tinnon G. Myrick; and his brother, Tinnon G. Myrick, Jr.
Gordon is survived by his daughters, Cindy Steinwinder (Joe) and Stacey Thomas (Jason); sons, Henry Gordon Myrick, Jr. (Rhonda), and David Hearn Myrick (Diana); grandchildren, Thomas Steinwinder (Hillary), David Steinwinder, Neal Steinwinder, Jeffrey Steinwinder (Mattie), Gordon Myrick, III, Hudson Myrick, Kelsey Myrick, Hunter Myrick, Chrissy Risher, Tatum Myrick, Lessie Ryan Anderson (Roy IV), Ansley Thomas, and Ethan Thomas; great grandchildren, Riemann Steinwinder and Parker Kent Steinwinder; his sister, Delores Worrell; and his brother, Lavon Myrick.
Gordon graduated from Laurel High School where he was a fullback, kicker, and punter for the Tornado football team. He received Big-8 honors and received a football scholarship to Mississippi State University to play for the Bulldogs. While at Mississippi State, he married his childhood sweetheart, Lessie Hearn. After graduating with his engineering degree, they moved to Gulfport where he started H. Gordon Myrick, Inc., a design-build construction firm and later opened a branch office in Laurel, MS.
Gordon was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gulfport where he was a Sunday school teacher, past chairman of the Administrative Board and on the Board of Trustees. He was active in the Chamber of Commerce and served as director, founding member and first President of Bayou Bluff Tennis Club, appointed by then Governor Bill Winter to the Port of Gulfport Commission and on the Presidents council for Butler Manufacturing Company.
He was a member of First United Methodist church in Laurel, MS, where he was a Sunday school teacher, chairman of the administrative board and served on the board of trustees, was president of Laurel Country Club, served on the Board of Trustees of Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, president of the Christian Food Mission, instrumental in building the first house of Habitat of Humanity of Jones County, and served as a Laurel City Councilman.
He served as the first rector of South Mississippi Cursillo and was also a member of the board and received the Humanitarian of the year award from the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel.
His proudest achievement was his marriage of 54 years to his wife, Lessie, his four children, thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Azalea Gardens in Wiggins, MS, the staff at Kare in Home Hospice, and a special thank you to his caregiver, Mishelle Williams.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 4:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, Gulfport, with visitation beginning at 2:30 PM. Interment will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations and memorials be made to South Mississippi Methodist Cursillo, c/o Bonnie Hodge, 905 Beach Rd., Poplarville, MS 39470 or to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, Holly Green-Director of Development at 601.649.6374 or [email protected] .
