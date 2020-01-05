|
Ha Thu Tran
1944-2020
Long Beach
Ha Tran, age 75, of Long Beach, passed away on January 1, 2020.
She was born in Vietnam and moved to Long Beach in 1991. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen and was so very proud of her right to vote.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vien Tran and Vang Thi Pham; her husband, Duc Nguyen.
She is survived by her 5 children, Annie Nguyen of Long Beach, Henry Nguyen (Lisa) of San Diego, CA, Anh Nguyen (Duc Do) of Houston, TX, Thu Nguyen (Chuong) of Long Beach, and Kiet Nguyen (Phuong) of Long Beach; siblings, Thuy Tran (Hai Phan) of Saigon, Vietnam, Van Tran (Le Nguyen) of Saigon, Vietnam, Vu Tran (Lan Le) of Geneva, Switzerland, and Phong Tran (Thuy) of Saigon, Vietnam, Huong Studer (Jean Paul, Deceased) of Geneva, Switzerland; grandchildren, Adam, Haley, Jenna, Vy, Khanh, Lam, Emma, and Eric.
Visitation will be held on her birthday, Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, from 1:30 pm until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 pm.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 5, 2020