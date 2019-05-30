Hardy Martin



July 1, 1930-May 25, 2019



Lufkin, Texas



Graveside services for Hardy Martin, 88, of Lufkin were held Monday, May 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Largent Cemetery with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating.



Hardy was born July 1, 1930 in Lowndes County, Mississippi to the late Ethel Alison (Hardy) and Ewell Butler Martin, Sr., and died Saturday, May 25, 2019 in a local hospital.



Hardy was raised in McComb, Mississippi and graduated from McComb High School in 1948. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering. He proudly served his country on the USS Helena in the United States Navy. He travelled to various locations during his career, including Indonesia. Hardy retired after 30 years of service as a civil service engineer employed at the Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula. His hobbies included making furniture, playing tennis and golf, and he was also a licensed pilot.



Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Margaret Murdock Martin of Lufkin; sons, Murdock Martin of New York City, Ed Martin and wife Lisa of Lufkin; granddaughter, Taylor Martin of New York City; grandson, Jeffrey Martin of Austin; brother-in-law, Douglas Leader of Aiken, South Carolina; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ewell Martin, Jr.; and sister, Dixie Martin.



Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.



Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors. Published in The Sun Herald on May 30, 2019