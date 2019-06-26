Harold Lloyd Johnson



1932-2019



Gulfport



Harold Lloyd Johnson, age 87, of Gulfport, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



Born and raised in Biscoe, NC, Harold entered the U.S.A.F. after high school graduation. He served his country for 20 years as a Radar Technician and Instructor at Keesler A.F.B. before retiring as a TSgt. Following his military career, he worked for 5 years in Alaska as a Radar Technician for RCA, then returned to Mississippi and worked at the Air National Guard Training Site. During his military career he traveled extensively throughout the United States and also served in Germany and Thailand. He loved to read to his grandchildren when they were young. He served as their school drop off and pick up chauffeur. He was a history buff, and an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan. In his later years, he enjoyed sitting on the patio watching his great grandchildren play and swim. He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for his yearly Christmas breakfast extravaganza, especially his famous breakfast "quiche".



He was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Elaine Taylor Johnson; his parents, Lloyd Christian Johnson and Virginia McCullen Johnson; and infant son, Donald Christian Johnson.



Harold is survived by his children, Deborah C. (Owen) Yarbrough of TN, Terry (Renae) Caudill of TX, Tammy (Greg) McHugh of Gulfport, and David (Karen) Johnson of Gulfport; siblings, Mildred Grey and Thelma Hussey of Biscoe, NC; his grandchildren, Curt Prestwood (Stacie), Carrie Bullock (Mark), Ryan McHugh (Kristie), Jeris Caudill, Jason McHugh (Terra), Derik Caudill (Jamie), Daniel (Christen Cooper) Johnson, Jeremy McHugh, Aleyna Butler (Blake), and Lisa Sweet (Scott); 18 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, where friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 p.m.



Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Biloxi National Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S.A.F. Honor Guard.



Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019