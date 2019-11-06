Home

Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
National Veterans Cemetery
Biloxi, MS
Harold Lloyd "Hal" Harden


1931 - 2019
Harold Lloyd "Hal" Harden Obituary
Harold "Hal" Lloyd Harden,

Ocean Springs

On Friday, November 1, 2019, Harold "Hal" Lloyd Harden, passed away peacefully in his home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi at the age of 87.

Hal was born December 11, 1931 to Bruce and Eva Harden in Otis, Colorado. The youngest of three children, he graduated from South High School in 1950. After completing the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Hal served in the U.S. Coast guard and later in the U.S Air Force as Air Training Command and Field Training Instructor.

While stationed with the Air Force in Biloxi, Hal took a cruise on the President Casino. It was on that weekend adventure that he met Alice Ophelia Janes, his strawberry girl, and a life-long love began. They were married for 38 years, traveled across the country together, and always put each other first.

The Air Force took the couple to England and while stationed in the English countryside Hal developed a life-long avocation for photography. He loved Sports, Frank Sinatra, and would never pass up a slice of decadent chocolate cake. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Soon after his completing his military service, Hal began his lifetime career with the federal government as a fleet aviation specialist. He continued with the Department of Naval Air Reserves for another 24 years until his retirement in 1993.

Hal was preceded in death by his wife Alice Harden, his parents Bruce and Eva Harden, his brother Virgil, Harden, and his brother Gene Harden. He is survived by his son Kevin Harden of Denver, Colorado, daughter Valerie and her husband William Johnson of Sacramento, California, son Derick Harden of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, granddaughter Gena and her husband Eric Bourne of Oakland, California, grandson Andrew Johnson, his wife Suzanne, and his two adorable great-grandchildren Matthew and Katelyn of Las Vegas, Nevada, and many loving extended family members.

A special thank you to his caregiver Gretchen Saunders and the people at Kindred Hospice in Ocean Springs for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family

would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Marshall Funeral Home & Crematory for being very accommodating and understanding.

A graveside service and burial will be at the National Veterans Cemetery in Biloxi, MS on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231-4596
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
