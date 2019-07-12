Home

Harold (Mac) MacElman


1952 - 2019
Harold (Mac) Archie MacElman

July 25, 1952 - July 7, 2019

Biloxi

"Mac" passed away in Biloxi from heart failure complications. He was born to Marion (Sharkey) of Lebanon, NH and Denny MacElman of Bath, ME on 07/25/1952 in Lebanon, NH. He resided in the Upper Valley (VT/NH) during his childhood attending Hartford, VT and Hanover, NH schools enlisting in the Army in 1968 serving in Vietnam. He traveled the country returning home at times for intermittent durations before settling in Atlanta, GA then Biloxi/Gulfport, MS. Prior to wheelchair confinement in his later years, Mac was a Harley motorcycle enthusiast and skier; he enjoyed billiards and was an avid football fantasy and baseball follower. His uncanny quick wit, sense of humor and zest for a good time will be missed.

He is predeceased by his father and brother, John MacElman of Lebanon, NH. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marion and Donald Coutermarsh of WA, his son Miles of Portland, OR, sisters Brenda (MacElman) Clark of FL and Sherry Rhodes of WA, brother Lee Coutermarsh of WA, sister Kelly (Coutermarsh) VonDohlen of CA, many nieces, nephews and cousins. No services are planned.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 12, 2019
