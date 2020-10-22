Harriet Harrison McIntyre Humphreys



January 23, 1927-October 20, 2020



Jackson, MS



Harriet Harrison McIntyre Humphreys died on October 20, 2020. Born in Trumann, Arkansas, the daughter of Ruth Venetta Blackshare Harrison and Dr. Benjamin Leslie Harrison, Harriet graduated from Trumann High School and attended the University of Mississippi where she was a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity. She was married to William Edward McIntyre, Jr. (Jug) on August 28, 1947,and moved to Brandon, Mississippi, after his graduation from Ole Miss undergraduate and law school in 1948. Harriet resided in Brandon until after Jug's death in 1980.



In Brandon, she was active in her children's schools' PTAs, the Brandon Garden Club, the Brandon Methodist Church, and later St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Harriet was an avid and talented bridge player. She served as president of the Jackson area Delta Gamma Alumnae and was recognized as a 75-year alumna a few years before her death. She held leadership roles in the Official Mississippi Women's Club and was a member of the Mothers' Club of the Debutante Club of Mississippi. She promoted the arts in the greater Jackson area, serving as president of the Jackson Symphony League, chair of the Symphony Ball, as a member of the Gallery Guild, and in fund raising efforts for the Mississippi Arts Festival. After moving to Jackson in 1981, Harriet coordinated special events for the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. She was a member of the Cathedral Parish of St. Andrew.



On the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Harriet volunteered with the Gulf Coast Symphony Guild, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association and was a member of Les Masquees ladies carnival organization.She was a Life Member of the Ole Miss Alumni Association and held membership in several luncheon and dinner clubs. Her travels included itineraries in Europe, the Caribbean, China, Canada and the United States.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Doyle Finney, sister Myrene Finney Jackson, her first husband William Edward McIntyre, Jr., and her second husband John Humphreys.



She is survived by her brother Major General (retired) Benjamin L. Harrison (Carolyn) of Belton, Texas; and by her children Leslie McIntyre Dukes Stanfield (Gordon) of Gulfport; William Edward McIntyre, III (Rosa) of Brandon; and Venetta Viola McIntyre Selman (Jeff) of Jackson; grandchildren Macon Dukes O'Bryan (Andy) of Oxford; Missye Selman Scott (Mike) of Jackson; Will Dukes (Jennifer) of Madison; Rob Selman (Laura) of Hodgenville, Kentucky; Ginna McIntyre Balint (Sebastian) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Scott Selman of Jackson; and Jake McIntyre of Brandon, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Michael and Anita Humphreys, Brenda Humphreys, Wendy (Humphreys) and James Green, and Patrick Humphreys also survive their stepmother.



The family wishes to thank faithful caregivers Myrtis Hollis, Clara Goods and Kanokkorn Saxton.



A small, family service will be held at St. Andrew's Cathedral.



Gifts may be made to the Cathedral Parish of St. Andrew, 305 East Capitol Street, Jackson MS 39201; the William Edward McIntyre, Jr. Memorial Scholarship in Law Endowment, University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford MS 38655; or to Friends of the Library,University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford MS 38655.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store