Harriet Josephine Boike Martin
March 28,1942 - February 11,2020
Escatawpa
Harriet Josephine Boike Martin passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 77. She was a longtime resident of Pascagoula, MS where she graduated from Our Lady of Victories Catholic School and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Born on March 28, 1942, in Cullman, AL, Harriet was the daughter of Ralph Edward Boike and Agnes Inez Nix Boike. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, her daughters Susie Martin Mazingo, Lynn Martin Merrill, Robin Martin Tait, a granddaughter Becky Mazingo Richardson, and her husband of 56 years, Joseph Thornton Martin. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, James Boike and Robert Boike, and two sisters, Catherine Boike Ward and Mary Frances Boike Brabston.
Harriet is survived by her grandchildren Sarah (Steve) Tolbert, B.J. (Nikki) Mazingo, Claire (Phillip) Turner, Haley Tait, Beverly (Jason) Nelson, Danny (Lauren) Merrill, Brandon (Crystal) Merrill, and 15 great-grandchildren who all love her dearly. She is also survived by a brother Steve Boike, a sister Nancy Holliday, sisters-in-law Mabel Boike, Pat (Danny) Smith, Barbara (Jimmy) Green, Shirley (Tommy) Rasmussen, and Margaret Martin, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Harriet was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She yearned for the day she could be reunited with her children, husband, and granddaughter who had grievously passed on before her. In her younger years she enjoyed boating and fishing with her husband, hosting family barbecues, bowling, sewing, and caring for her children and grandchildren. Recently she loved to sit outside and watch the hummingbirds, take in the view of her late husband's garden, care for her dog Mini, and to visit with her grandchildren and family.
Her life will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic in Pascagoula, MS on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM with a funeral mass. A graveside service will be on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Serene Memorial Gardens in Moss Point, MS.
You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Martin family at www.holderwellswellsfuneralhome.com
Holder-Wells Funeral Home 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS 39563 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 13, 2020