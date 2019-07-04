Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriette Malcom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriette Malcom


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriette Malcom Obituary
Harriette E. Malcom

Nov. 9, 1936 ~ July 1, 2019

Vancleave

Surrounded by her loving family, Harriette Eudora Malcom age 82, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on July 1, 2019.

She was born on November 9, 1936 in Chickasha, OK., to Harry G. and Oma Holcomb. On Sept 5, 1954, she married Jerald Bruce Malcom in Chickasha, OK. They moved to the Mississippi Coast in 1956. She was employed at Ingalls until her retirement. She was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star's and a member of the First Baptist Church in Vancleave. Harriette was an accomplished artist and loved drawing and painting as well as listening to music.Her greatest love was spending time with her family, and her beloved dogs Jonnie and Frankie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald, and their daughter Debra Hudson; her parents; one brother, Eugene Holcomb; and one sister, Luella Wilson.

She is survived by her son, Justin (Connie) Malcom of Lucedale; and her daughter, Julia Malcom of Vancleave; sisters, Joyce (Buddy) Wilson of Hemphill TX., Shirley Bedingfield of Bakersfield CA, Shari (Bob) Terrell of Ocean Springs, and one brother John (Ann) Holcomb of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Adam Stuart (Christina) Hudson of Ocean Springs, Lauren Brooke Hudson of CA, Rachel Katherine Hudson of Pascagoula; Whitney DeAnn (Brian) Pfeiffer of Lucedale, Travis Andrew Malcom of Lucedale; Jessica Stewart of Renton, WA., Kelsey Stewart of Sisters, OR and Ariel (Bryce) Leininger of Plesant Hill, CA; her six great grandchildren, Deborah Grace Hudson, Jenna Leann Hudson, Aiden Haze Avery, Gabriel Alexander Pfeiffer, Liam Bruce Pfeiffer and Graham Dotson Pfeiffer; numerous loving nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation for friends from 5:00 p.m. until the service at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County.

The family extends a special thanks to Home Instead, nurses and physicians of Ocean Springs Hospital for their care and compassion provided during her illness.

An online register may be signed, memories, condolences and photo's shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now