Harriette E. Malcom



Nov. 9, 1936 ~ July 1, 2019



Vancleave



Surrounded by her loving family, Harriette Eudora Malcom age 82, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on July 1, 2019.



She was born on November 9, 1936 in Chickasha, OK., to Harry G. and Oma Holcomb. On Sept 5, 1954, she married Jerald Bruce Malcom in Chickasha, OK. They moved to the Mississippi Coast in 1956. She was employed at Ingalls until her retirement. She was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star's and a member of the First Baptist Church in Vancleave. Harriette was an accomplished artist and loved drawing and painting as well as listening to music.Her greatest love was spending time with her family, and her beloved dogs Jonnie and Frankie.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald, and their daughter Debra Hudson; her parents; one brother, Eugene Holcomb; and one sister, Luella Wilson.



She is survived by her son, Justin (Connie) Malcom of Lucedale; and her daughter, Julia Malcom of Vancleave; sisters, Joyce (Buddy) Wilson of Hemphill TX., Shirley Bedingfield of Bakersfield CA, Shari (Bob) Terrell of Ocean Springs, and one brother John (Ann) Holcomb of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Adam Stuart (Christina) Hudson of Ocean Springs, Lauren Brooke Hudson of CA, Rachel Katherine Hudson of Pascagoula; Whitney DeAnn (Brian) Pfeiffer of Lucedale, Travis Andrew Malcom of Lucedale; Jessica Stewart of Renton, WA., Kelsey Stewart of Sisters, OR and Ariel (Bryce) Leininger of Plesant Hill, CA; her six great grandchildren, Deborah Grace Hudson, Jenna Leann Hudson, Aiden Haze Avery, Gabriel Alexander Pfeiffer, Liam Bruce Pfeiffer and Graham Dotson Pfeiffer; numerous loving nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation for friends from 5:00 p.m. until the service at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County.



The family extends a special thanks to Home Instead, nurses and physicians of Ocean Springs Hospital for their care and compassion provided during her illness.



Published in The Sun Herald on July 4, 2019