Harris "Bruce" Rogers
Feb. 15, 1936--May 9, 2020
Moss Point
Harris "Bruce" Rogers passed from this life on to Heaven Saturday, May 9, 2020, while surrounded by his family at home. Bruce had fought cancer for a little over a year.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, John Bynum and Lula Ophelia Rogers, and his siblings, Betty (Tommy) Davis and Dewayne (Betty) Rogers.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bobbie Ann Burcham Rogers, as well as his children, Russell Rogers of Pascagoula, MS and Rhonda (Troy) Pugh of Jackson, AL; grandchildren, Jacob (Shelby) Pugh, Carly (Hunter) Upton, Alexander Rogers and Anastasia Rogers, great-grandchildren, Blair Upton and Owen Upton; siblings, Patsy (Louie) Miller, Vicky (Junior) Morse, and Camilla (Michael) Sargent; and siblings-in-law, Kerry (Joye) Burcham, Robert (Sandra) Burcham, Danny (Peggy) Burcham, Janis (Tommy) Parker Downs, and Shannon (late Terry) Gatlin.
Bruce retired from a career as a Sears appliance and electronics technician in 1998. He loved to fish and garden. Bruce loved his four grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments.
Bruce was the firstborn child of John Bynum Rogers and Lula Ophelia Smith Rogers, born on February 15, 1936 in Alcorn County, Mississippi. After he graduated from Corinth High School in 1954, he proudly served in the US Air Force from 1955 until 1959 in New Mexico and Korea. He married Bobbie Ann Burcham on February 26th, 1961 and moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1965.
Currently a member of Wade Baptist Church, he has served diligently as a member in various roles at other churches in the area over the 54 years he lived on the Coast as well, including Temple Baptist, Helena Baptist, and Orange Grove Baptist. He also served for a few years on the Board of Directors for The Home of Grace and as a Representative of the local chapter of Gideons International.
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service for Bruce at Serene Memorial Gardens on Wednesday.
A memorial service will be held in Mr. Bruce's memory at a later date to be announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, Bruce's wish was that donations might be made to Gideons International. https://www.sendtheword.org/
Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2020.