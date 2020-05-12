Harris Rogers
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harris "Bruce" Rogers

Feb. 15, 1936--May 9, 2020

Moss Point

Harris "Bruce" Rogers passed from this life on to Heaven Saturday, May 9, 2020, while surrounded by his family at home. Bruce had fought cancer for a little over a year.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, John Bynum and Lula Ophelia Rogers, and his siblings, Betty (Tommy) Davis and Dewayne (Betty) Rogers.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bobbie Ann Burcham Rogers, as well as his children, Russell Rogers of Pascagoula, MS and Rhonda (Troy) Pugh of Jackson, AL; grandchildren, Jacob (Shelby) Pugh, Carly (Hunter) Upton, Alexander Rogers and Anastasia Rogers, great-grandchildren, Blair Upton and Owen Upton; siblings, Patsy (Louie) Miller, Vicky (Junior) Morse, and Camilla (Michael) Sargent; and siblings-in-law, Kerry (Joye) Burcham, Robert (Sandra) Burcham, Danny (Peggy) Burcham, Janis (Tommy) Parker Downs, and Shannon (late Terry) Gatlin.

Bruce retired from a career as a Sears appliance and electronics technician in 1998. He loved to fish and garden. Bruce loved his four grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments.

Bruce was the firstborn child of John Bynum Rogers and Lula Ophelia Smith Rogers, born on February 15, 1936 in Alcorn County, Mississippi. After he graduated from Corinth High School in 1954, he proudly served in the US Air Force from 1955 until 1959 in New Mexico and Korea. He married Bobbie Ann Burcham on February 26th, 1961 and moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1965.

Currently a member of Wade Baptist Church, he has served diligently as a member in various roles at other churches in the area over the 54 years he lived on the Coast as well, including Temple Baptist, Helena Baptist, and Orange Grove Baptist. He also served for a few years on the Board of Directors for The Home of Grace and as a Representative of the local chapter of Gideons International.

Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service for Bruce at Serene Memorial Gardens on Wednesday.

A memorial service will be held in Mr. Bruce's memory at a later date to be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce's wish was that donations might be made to Gideons International. https://www.sendtheword.org/

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Harris "Bruce" Rogers. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family on his online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
Serene Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heritage Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved