1/
Harrison Hinkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harrison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrison Bay Hinkle

1994 ~ 2020

Birmingham, AL

Harrison Bay Hinkle, age25, of Birmingham, passed away on July 3, 2020 in Birmingham.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Hilary Hinkle.

He is survived by his wife, Kayden Hinkle; his father and step-mother, Scott and Malana Hinkle; a brother, Jackson Hinkle; a step-brother, Hunter Bryant; a step-sister, Hannah Bryant; his grandparents, Walter Hinkle, and Sharon Hinkle; and an aunt, Leslie LaSalla (Phil).

A graveside service was held Friday, July 10, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, Hoover, AL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Gardens, South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
CURRIE-JEFFERSON FUNERAL HOME
2701 JOHN HAWKINS PARKWAY
Hoover, AL 35244-4004
(205) 987-0068
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved