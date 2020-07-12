Harrison Hinkle

Or Copy this URL to Share

Harrison Bay Hinkle



1994 ~ 2020



Birmingham, AL



Harrison Bay Hinkle, age25, of Birmingham, passed away on July 3, 2020 in Birmingham.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Hilary Hinkle.



He is survived by his wife, Kayden Hinkle; his father and step-mother, Scott and Malana Hinkle; a brother, Jackson Hinkle; a step-brother, Hunter Bryant; a step-sister, Hannah Bryant; his grandparents, Walter Hinkle, and Sharon Hinkle; and an aunt, Leslie LaSalla (Phil).



A graveside service was held Friday, July 10, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, Hoover, AL.





