Harry Peters Howell
July 18, 1953 - February 28, 2020
Pascagoula
Harry P. Howell, age 66, passed away from complications of pancreatic cancer Friday, February 28, 2020. Harry was born in Starkville, MS and was raised in Memphis, TN. He has been a resident of Pascagoula, MS for 45 years. Harry was preceded in death by his parents Louise and Dan Howell and his sister Patty. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Nancy Nicholas Howell, his son William Austin Howell (Leah) of Houston, TX; his daughter Jenny Howell Reid (Matthew) of Nashville, TN; and his granddaughter Adeline Joan Howell, his brother William Dan Howell (Margaret) and niece Leigh Howell Grady (Andrew).
Harry's love and knowledge of the great outdoors was reflected in his achievement of the rank of Eagle Scout. He was the editor of his high school annual and was an officer of many clubs. Harry earned a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Mississippi State University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Harry was the Co-Owner and Lab Director of Micro Methods Laboratory, Inc. for over 40 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, and a Board Member of Singing River Yacht Club and the Krewe of Do Dah. Harry was active in local USTA Tennis Leagues, and advanced to Nationals in 1998, where his team came in second. Harry's greatest loves were his wife and children, boating to our barrier islands, great music, hunting and fishing, and trips to the family farm in Starkville, MS.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, March 3rd at First United Methodist Church of Pascagoula with a reception following at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, or the .
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 2, 2020