Harry Kaletsch


1935 - 2019
Harry Kaletsch Obituary
Harry J. "Nubby" Kaletsch

1935-2019

Gulfport

Harry J. "Nubby" Kaletsch, age 83 passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Gulfport.

Harry enjoyed fishing in his spare time and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry O. Kaletsch and Helen Barnfield Kaletsch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Yvonne Kaletsch of Gulfport; son, Joey Kaletsch (Marisa) of Long Beach; sister, Catherine Woodward of Long Beach; two grandchildren, Kellie Watson (Rob) of Jonesboro, AR and Kristy Brown (Michael) of Long Beach; two great-grandchildren, Daniel Watson and William Brown.

A prayer service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 720 Beach Blvd E, Long Beach. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00AM until service time.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.

In lieu flowers donations can be made to LINC-UP Missions, Inc., P. O. Box 181002, Tallahassee, FL 32318.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
