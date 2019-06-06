Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
19221 Pineville Rd
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
19221 Pineville Rd
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Harry Weaver Obituary
MSGT (Ret) Harry Weaver, WWII Veteran USAF

1928-2019

Long Beach

MSGT, Harry Weaver, WWII Veteran, United States Air Force Retired, age 90, of Long Beach, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

He was preceded in death by son, Mark Weaver; his parents, Howard Weaver and Miriam Weaver; brother, William Weaver.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Doris Ryan Weaver of Long Beach; daughter, Sherri Weaver of Gulfport.

Harry Weaver was a native of Elizabethville, PA and lived in Long Beach since his retirement from the Air Force in September 1973. A veteran of 27 years of military service he entered United States Air Force in September 30, 1946, after retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Keesler Air Force Base, retiring after 40 years of combined total service with United States Air Force and Civil Service.

Harry was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Long Beach, member of Joe Graham American Legion #119 Gulfport, NCO Association, B58 "Hustler" Society, C7A Caribou Society, Southern Star #500 F&AM Long Beach, Scottish Rite Bodies 32nd Gulfport, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Volunteered Vendor Sales. He was former member Bells of Buoys Square Dance Club, former volunteer American Red Cross Blood Drive, volunteered Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center, Pharmacy 14 years until Hurricane Katrina.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Rd, Long Beach. A visitation will begin at 2:00PM until service time on Friday, June 7, 2019. A burial will follow the service at Gulf Pines Cemetery in Long Beach followed by Masonic graveside rites.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Rd, Long Beach, MS 39560.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared www.riemannfamily.com

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach is serving the family
Published in The Sun Herald on June 6, 2019
