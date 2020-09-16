Harvey Ashley Cain
1948 ~ 2020
Saucier
Sadly, missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day… No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you're always there."
Harvey Ashley Cain, 72, of Saucier, Mississippi, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on September 11, 2020 after a short but brave fight with brain cancer.
Harvey was born August 27, 1948 in Huntsville, Texas. He joined the Airforce in September 1967 where he served 24 years for his country. During his time in the service an award was named after him, "The Chief Master Sgt. Harvey A. Cain Nutritional Medicine Award", which many service men and women have received over the years. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors fishing with the friends, spending time with his family, and spoiling his granddaughters.
He was a kind and loving husband to his wife of 51 years, Marsha, as well as an amazing father to their children Wendy, Becky and David. His love and compassion for his granddaughters Lacey and Hannah was a love like no other. His favorite pass time was spending time fishing with his friends Billy Lancon, Jon Humble, and his best friend Bertis Goff. He also liked sharing stories of the past when he also went hunting with them all and Eddie Vuyovich too.
Harvey is preceded in death by his son, David Ashley Cain; parents, J.B. and Hazel Cain; and his in laws, John Tom and Lavern French.
Harvey is survived by his lovely loving wife, Marsha Cain; daughter, Wendy Cleland (David), Becky Priest (James Eckert); two granddaughters, Lacey Cleland (Ashten Cooley) and Hannah Priest; His brother, Jimmy Cain (Betty), sister in law, Joann Smith (Buddy); brother in law, John Robert French (Ruby) and many nephews, nieces, relatives and dear friends.
Harvey was a PaPaw to many not of his blood, but he always said, "Love is Greater than Blood".
A funeral service will be held at Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 12332 Cedar Lake Road Biloxi, on September 17, 2020 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service. Burial will follow at Coalville Cemetery, Lorraine Road, Biloxi. As per CDC regulations, face mask must be worn, and social distancing rules will be followed.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. in West Jackson County is proudly serving the Cain family. Share memories, condolences and sign register book at www.riemannfamily.com
