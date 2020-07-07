1/1
Harvey Ford Jr.
Harvey Lloyd Ford, Jr.

1934-2020

Gulfport

Harvey Lloyd Ford, Jr. (85) of Gulfport passed away July 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at home after a brief illness. He was born September 30, 1934 in Petersburg, Virginia to Harvey L. Ford and Mary Otelia (Lucy) Ford.

Upon graduation from the University of Richmond, he began teaching school, where he met the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Dorothy. Shortly after, he transitioned to a career with the federal government. He worked for 30 years as a civil servant with the Department of Agriculture APHIS, culminating in being appointed to the Senior Executive Service in 1982 in Washington, DC. He retired in 1986 and returned to Mississippi in 1988.



A long- time tennis player, Harvey was a fixture at Bayou Bluff Tennis Club. He played competitively traveling the region and was the Mississippi Adult Male Player of the Year in 1994.



Harvey is survived by wife, Dorothy of Gulfport; his brother, Harold Ford (Belita) of Front Royal, VA; his daughter, Susan Watts (John) of Gulfport; his son, Lloyd Ford (Delores) of Gulfport; his granddaughter, Mary Kate Watts Hughes (Victor); granddaughter, Megan Watts (Brandon); granddaughter, Erica Parker (Emily); his grandson, Martin Ford; his great granddaughter, Ellie Mcleskey; and three step great grandchildren.



In keeping with Harvey's wishes, he will be cremated with his ashes scattered by the family. A bench will be dedicated at Bayou Bluff Tennis Club in his honor at a future date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Harvey's memory to Friends of Philippine Tennis c/o Alex Marcial, 2013 Delores Street, West Covina, CA 91792, to encourage the next generation of tennis players.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
