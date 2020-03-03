|
|
Hazel Smith Spataro
1923 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Hazel Smith Spataro, age 96, of Gulfport, passed away on February 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James "Pat" Smith and Phillip Spataro; and a daughter, Annette Trapp.
Survivors include her daughter, Patty Smith; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and other relatives and friends.
She was born in Poplarville and moved to the coast in 1948. Mrs. Spataro was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church where she was very active until her health prevented it.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5 – 7 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 2 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 3, 2020