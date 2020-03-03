Home

Hazel Spataro

Hazel Spataro Obituary
Hazel Smith Spataro

1923 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Hazel Smith Spataro, age 96, of Gulfport, passed away on February 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, James "Pat" Smith and Phillip Spataro; and a daughter, Annette Trapp.

Survivors include her daughter, Patty Smith; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and other relatives and friends.

She was born in Poplarville and moved to the coast in 1948. Mrs. Spataro was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church where she was very active until her health prevented it.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5 – 7 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 2 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Gardens Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
