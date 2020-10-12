1/1
Hazel Stubbs
1929 - 2020
Hazel Bernice King Stubbs

1929-2020

Vancleave, MS

Hazel Bernice King Stubbs, age 90, passed away on Friday, October 9th, 2020. Hazel worked for numerous years as a custodian for Jackson County Schools and in her free time enjoyed gardening, cooking, and visiting with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Horatio King and Mavis Evelyn King; her siblings, Margie King Corn and Gail King Bosarge; her spouse, Hollis Edwin Stubbs; her children, Lisa Jenice Stubbs and Tommy Glenn Stubbs; and her granddaughter, Allison Elizabeth Worzella. She is survived by her children, Edwin (Laurie) Stubbs, David Stubbs, Nicole (Mickey) Worzella; and former daughter-in-law, Cyndi Stubbs. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as great-great-grandchildren.

The family would also like to express gratitude towards Janie Hickson and all of the staff at Sanctuary House for the love and care they showed towards Hazel.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at First Baptist Church Vancleave at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow service at D'Iberville Memorial Park.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Vancleave, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church Vancleave
OCT
14
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Vancleave
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
