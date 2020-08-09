1/1
Heather Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Taylor

Jan. 28, 1979-July 29,2020

Long Beach

Heather Taylor, 41, wife to Tami Taylor, was called to her eternal resting place on July 29, 2020. On January 28, 1979, in Tampa, FL. born to Paul and Cheryl Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Angel Gatewood and Gavyn Coates; her parents, Paul and Gwynn Taylor; her mother Cheryl Coates, grandmothers Evelyn Taylor and Diane Lehman; beloved sister and best friend, Lynn Ivey; sisters, Charla Eubanks, and Ellen Tanner, brother, Clayton Reese; and her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews so loved.

Heather was cremated and her ashes are to be interned at Biloxi National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved