Heather Taylor



Jan. 28, 1979-July 29,2020



Long Beach



Heather Taylor, 41, wife to Tami Taylor, was called to her eternal resting place on July 29, 2020. On January 28, 1979, in Tampa, FL. born to Paul and Cheryl Taylor.



She is survived by her children, Angel Gatewood and Gavyn Coates; her parents, Paul and Gwynn Taylor; her mother Cheryl Coates, grandmothers Evelyn Taylor and Diane Lehman; beloved sister and best friend, Lynn Ivey; sisters, Charla Eubanks, and Ellen Tanner, brother, Clayton Reese; and her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews so loved.



Heather was cremated and her ashes are to be interned at Biloxi National Cemetery.





