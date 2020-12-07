Hein Thi Le
January 1, 1930 - December 3, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Hiên Thi Le, age 90, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Hiên was born January 1, 1930 in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
She was preceded in death by her children, Hanh Tran and Tuoi Tran.
Survivors include her husband, Hoa Van Tran; children, Xuyen, Xuyen, Lang (Vinh), Hop (Vinh), Phuc (Hao), Hau, Gam (Huong), and Hong (Khoa); 32 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation and prayer services will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 675 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530 and at 4:00 p.m. at Vietnamese Martyrs Church, 172 Oak Street, Biloxi, MS 39530; Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home and at 6:00 p.m. at Vietnamese Martyrs Church; and Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and at 10:00 a.m. at Vietnamese Martyrs Church followed by a procession to Crestlawn Memorial Park, 4111 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
View and sign online tribute at www.bokh. com