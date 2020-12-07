1/1
Biloxi, Mississippi - Hiên Thi Le, age 90, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Hiên was born January 1, 1930 in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
She was preceded in death by her children, Hanh Tran and Tuoi Tran.
Survivors include her husband, Hoa Van Tran; children, Xuyen, Xuyen, Lang (Vinh), Hop (Vinh), Phuc (Hao), Hau, Gam (Huong), and Hong (Khoa); 32 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation and prayer services will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 675 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530 and at 4:00 p.m. at Vietnamese Martyrs Church, 172 Oak Street, Biloxi, MS 39530; Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home and at 6:00 p.m. at Vietnamese Martyrs Church; and Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and at 10:00 a.m. at Vietnamese Martyrs Church followed by a procession to Crestlawn Memorial Park, 4111 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
DEC
7
Service
04:00 PM
Vietnamese Martyrs Church
DEC
8
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
DEC
8
Service
06:00 PM
Vietnamese Martyrs Church
DEC
9
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
DEC
9
Service
10:00 AM
Vietnamese Martyrs Church
Memories & Condolences
December 7, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
