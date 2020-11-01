Helen Marie Burns
Sept. 9, 1946--Oct. 28,2020
Galloway
passed away after a courageous battle with kidney cancer on October 28, 2020. Originally from the seashore area of southern New Jersey, Helen was a resident of Mississippi (Biloxi and Olive Branch) for twenty-seven years, relocating back to New Jersey in the fall of 2019 to be closer to family. Helen came to the Gulf Coast in July 1992 along with her husband, Pete as part of the pre- and post-opening executive-management team at the Biloxi Belle Casino. Prior to assuming the Director of Human Resources position at the Biloxi Belle Casino Resort, Helen had been the Casino Personnel Manager at Resorts International Casino Hotel in Atlantic City for fourteen years, beginning employment just two weeks before the May 26, 1978 grand opening as the first legal casino in the US outside of Nevada. During that time, she attended classes at Atlantic Community College, Rutgers and Temple Universities and participated in numerous management seminars and workshops. After a work-related transfer for her husband, Pete from the Gulf Coast to the greater Memphis area, Helen worked as a proofreader for a DeSoto County newspaper. She attended Northwest Mississippi Community College, where she received double Associate degrees in Office Systems Technology and Business Administration. After the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina to the MS Gulf Coast and with a return to Biloxi, Helen worked as an independent contractor for the MS Development Authority's Hurricane Katrina Homeowner Grant Program in Jackson. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, a volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and served as an assistant in the parish front office. She especially enjoyed spending time with her dear Biloxi friend, Marie; summer visits to Ocean City, NJ to be with family and friends; early-morning walks on the Ocean City Boardwalk and was a big fan of the New Orleans Saints. An avid reader, Helen loved reading books on a variety of subjects and discussing them with fellow booklovers; having fun and camaraderie with the best group of Bunco Buddies anywhere; outings with both north and south Mississippi girlfriends; going to the gym and, in earlier years, playing golf in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Frank J. Heffner, Sr. and Mary A. (Tracy) Heffner. Helen is survived by her loving husband, Peter R. Burns, Sr.; her brother, Frank J. Heffner of San Diego, CA; five step-children, Mary D. Burns of Galloway Twp., NJ, Peter R. Burns, Jr of Somers Point, NJ, Michael J. (Tiffany) Burns of Houston, TX, Patrick J. (Brianna) Burns of Northfield, NJ, and John R. (Alyssa) Burns of Northfield, NJ; ten beautiful grandchildren; and her beloved cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, November 3rd at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001 from 9:00 to 10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ. Interment will follow at Seaside Cemetery, 559 S. Shore Road/US Route 9, Marmora, Upper Township, Cape May County, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
The family graciously requests those interested to make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.