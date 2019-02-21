|
Helen Jean Mooney Eichelberger
1935 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Helen Jean Mooney Eichelberger, age 83, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Mrs. Eichelberger was a resident of the coast since 1976 and a native of Morton, MS. She was also a housewife, a cook at Keesler Air Force Base and a member of First Baptist Church of Windsor Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hayward "Ike" Eichelberger.
Survivors include three daughters, Joanie Patterson, Linda Smith and Judy Hawkins, son, Jerry Eichelberger, two sisters, Betty Barham and Barbara Staples, brother, Benjamin Franklin Mooney, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 21, from 6pm until 8pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. On Friday, February 22, there will be a 10am committal service in Biloxi National Cemetery.
