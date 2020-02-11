|
Helen Elois Dunn
March 19,1933 - Feb 6,2020
Biloxi
Helen Dunn of Biloxi MS passed away quietly, surrounded by her family on Feb 6, 2020.
She was born in Bowling Green, KY and was from a family of 11 brothers and sisters. She had been a resident of Biloxi since 1961.
She is preceded in death by her husband Billie.S.Dunn. She is survived by three daughters; Karen Ziemba (Chris), Vickie Steele (Jim) and Patty Cleaver . She is also survived by one son Billie .S .Dunn Jr. (Kay). She is survived by 13 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren. She was loved by all who met her, touched many lives and will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She was affectionately known as Nanny to a great many Biloxians who entrusted her with the care of their children for over 30 years.
A private memorial will be held and burial will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 11, 2020