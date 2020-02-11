Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elois Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Elois Dunn Obituary
Helen Elois Dunn

March 19,1933 - Feb 6,2020

Biloxi

Helen Dunn of Biloxi MS passed away quietly, surrounded by her family on Feb 6, 2020.

She was born in Bowling Green, KY and was from a family of 11 brothers and sisters. She had been a resident of Biloxi since 1961.

She is preceded in death by her husband Billie.S.Dunn. She is survived by three daughters; Karen Ziemba (Chris), Vickie Steele (Jim) and Patty Cleaver . She is also survived by one son Billie .S .Dunn Jr. (Kay). She is survived by 13 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren. She was loved by all who met her, touched many lives and will be sadly missed by family and friends.

She was affectionately known as Nanny to a great many Biloxians who entrusted her with the care of their children for over 30 years.

A private memorial will be held and burial will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -