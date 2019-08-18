|
|
Helen Louise Lamey Moore Goff
1942-2019
D'Iberville, MS
Ms. Helen Louise Lamey Moore Goff, age 76 of D'lberville, MS, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Ms. Goff was born in Harrison County and was a longtime resident of D'lberville. She was valedictorian of her graduating class of D'lberville High School. She was employed with Fierson Optical in Ocean Springs, then became a full- time homemaker. Ms. Goff enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends along the Tchoutacabouffa River.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William "Buck" Lamey and Audrey Cruthirds Lamey; her children's father, Samuel Moore; and second husband, Gerald Goff.
She is survived by her children, Reagan Janca of Ocean Springs, William Moore of D'lberville, and Lisa Moore-Waltman of D'lberville; her grandchildren, Jacob Waltman from St. Martin and Lillian Waltman of D'lberville; and her soon to be great-grandson, Saxon William Waltman.
The family wishes to express their special appreciation to "Little" Debbie Moore and Mrs. Clara Triolo for all their time spent caring for Ms.Helen, the Ocean Springs medical staff, Saad's, and North Bay Family Medical. Ms.Goff will be sadly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
Visitation is Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior on Tuesday, August 20th all at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. A graveside burial will follow at Lamey Cemetery on Lamey Bridge Rd. in Diberville. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2019