Helen D. Hlass
1938-2020
Gulfport
Helen D. Hlass, age 82, passed away in Gulfport on October 25, 2020. She was born Helen Mae Diller on August 19, 1938 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to Mennonite parents, Helen B. Diller, who worked for the U.S. Department of Interior as a clerk typist and Dr. Jesse D. Diller, a plant pathologist and pioneer in chestnut blight with the U.S. Forest Service.
Helen was a loving mother and grandmother, wife of 57 years, accomplished party hostess, longtime pet owner, master gardener, music lover, choir singer, teacher for more than fifteen years, and friend to many. She earned a bachelor's degree from Bluffton College and a master's degree in special education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She brought a curious and joyful spirit to this world, always reminding those around her "you learn something new every day." She had many passions—she was a musician, who played piano, viola, recorders and hand bells; a talented cook, making food from around the world, particularly the Middle East; and a prolific painter and sculptor, whose artwork can be found in friends' homes across the country. She gave the gift of kindness daily, not only to her fellow people, but also animals, serving for years as a wildlife rehabilitation center volunteer. Helen embraced life, ready for adventure and instead of asking why, she always asked "why not?"
She is survived by her husband I. Jerry Hlass, founding director of NASA's John C. Stennis Space Center, adoring children Laila and George, and her grandchildren Makena, Lincoln, Zakia and Zayda. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Betty Kite and Marge "Happy" Gollaher.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, https://hssm.org/donate-today/
, or to her church, the First United Methodist Church of Gulfport.
