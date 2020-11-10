1/
Helen Lindsay
Helen Julia Lindsay

Sep. 8, 1929 - Nov. 6, 2020



Gautier

Helen Julia Lindsay, age 91, passed away, on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Mobile. She was born on September 8, 1929 in Soso, MS to C.E. and Lucy Moore Hendricks. Helen was a longtime member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Gautier and was a faithful member of the "Pie Ladies". Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter Lindsay; son, Joseph Lindsay; parents, C.E. and Lucy Moore Hendricks, Sr.; brother and wife, C.E. and Grace Harris Hendricks, Jr.; and one grandson, Jessie Allen Griffin. She is survived by 8 children and spouses, 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 special friends, Jim Murray, and Donna Ryder. The family will receive friends at Holder Wells Funeral Home, 4007 Main Street, Moss Point, on Wednesday, November 11, from 6-8 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 10 am, in the Chapel of Holder Wells. Interment will follow at Jackson County Memorial Park.


Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holder Wells Funeral Home
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Holder-Wells Funeral Home, Inc.
