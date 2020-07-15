1/
Helen Lloyd
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Fountain Lloyd

1927 - 2020

Ocean Springs

Helen Fountain Lloyd, 92, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away, July 10, 2020 in Ocean Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Lloyd; son, David Lloyd; parents, Leo and Antoinette Fountain; sister, Marie Fountain Raley; and brothers, Llewellyn Fountain and Floyd Fountain, Sr.

She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Lloyd and Tracy Lloyd Reynolds; son-in-law, David Reynolds; 3 grandchildren, Brooke Reynolds, Justin Reynolds and Michael (Sarah) Reynolds; 3 great-grandchildren, Hayley, Matthew and Madison; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Helen was born in Biloxi, MS, July 28, 1927, and graduated in Biloxi in 1945. While working at Standard Parts in Biloxi, she met Duane when he would come to pick up auto parts needed at his father's garage, Lloyd Motors, in Ocean Springs. She moved to Ocean Springs in 1955, following her marriage to Duane.

Once David was born, Helen stayed home to rear her children. For the next two decades she wore many hats in addition to being a wife and mother, such as room mother, girl scout leader, chauffer and chaperon, to name a few, as she participated and supported her 3 children in their activities and endeavors. Helen was a member of the Discovery Homemaker Volunteer Club, where she enjoyed all aspects of its mission, from learning new arts and crafts to participating in the volunteer projects, but most of all spending time with her friends. She enjoyed working at the Jackson County fair, gardening, creating counted cross stitch pieces, traveling, attending grandchildren's activities and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and also attended St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church.

The family wishes to thank Southern Care Hospice doctors, nurses and staff for their support and care. A special thank you to Erica, Delonda, Darlene, Kim, Kellye, KeKe, Val, Dianne and Trish for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul Pharmacy, 715 Division Street, Biloxi, MS 39530.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be required. Visitation will be from 9:30am until 10:30am on Saturday, July 18 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, followed by mass at 10:30am. Due to pandemic gathering limitations, the graveside service will be private. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved