Helen Fountain Lloyd
1927 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Helen Fountain Lloyd, 92, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away, July 10, 2020 in Ocean Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Lloyd; son, David Lloyd; parents, Leo and Antoinette Fountain; sister, Marie Fountain Raley; and brothers, Llewellyn Fountain and Floyd Fountain, Sr.
She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Lloyd and Tracy Lloyd Reynolds; son-in-law, David Reynolds; 3 grandchildren, Brooke Reynolds, Justin Reynolds and Michael (Sarah) Reynolds; 3 great-grandchildren, Hayley, Matthew and Madison; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Helen was born in Biloxi, MS, July 28, 1927, and graduated in Biloxi in 1945. While working at Standard Parts in Biloxi, she met Duane when he would come to pick up auto parts needed at his father's garage, Lloyd Motors, in Ocean Springs. She moved to Ocean Springs in 1955, following her marriage to Duane.
Once David was born, Helen stayed home to rear her children. For the next two decades she wore many hats in addition to being a wife and mother, such as room mother, girl scout leader, chauffer and chaperon, to name a few, as she participated and supported her 3 children in their activities and endeavors. Helen was a member of the Discovery Homemaker Volunteer Club, where she enjoyed all aspects of its mission, from learning new arts and crafts to participating in the volunteer projects, but most of all spending time with her friends. She enjoyed working at the Jackson County fair, gardening, creating counted cross stitch pieces, traveling, attending grandchildren's activities and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and also attended St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church.
The family wishes to thank Southern Care Hospice doctors, nurses and staff for their support and care. A special thank you to Erica, Delonda, Darlene, Kim, Kellye, KeKe, Val, Dianne and Trish for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul Pharmacy, 715 Division Street, Biloxi, MS 39530.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be required. Visitation will be from 9:30am until 10:30am on Saturday, July 18 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, followed by mass at 10:30am. Due to pandemic gathering limitations, the graveside service will be private. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM