Helen Shows Moffett
Grenada
Mrs. Helen Shows Moffett, 94, of Grenada, formerly of Gulfport, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Providence Assisted Living.
She was born November 18, 1924 to E.J. and Nancy Williams Shows. Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church in Grenada where she has lived the last 23 years. She was actively involved in the John Rundle Sunday School Class. Prior to moving to Grenada, she was a charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gulfport. Mrs. Moffett was a graduate of Mississippi Southern College, now the University of Southern Mississippi. She met her husband, W.G. Moffett, while coaching basketball at one of her first teaching assignments at Rocky Creek. She spent the majority of her teaching career teaching in the Gulfport Public Schools. When not involved in church activities, she enjoyed volunteering as a "Pink Lady" at the University of Mississippi Medical Center – Grenada. She was a devoted mother and grandmother whose Christian influence will be fondly remembered for many years to come.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Interment will be beside her husband in the Biloxi National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Survivors include one daughter, Lynne Moffett Brister(Henry) of Grenada; one son, Lee Moffett(Lisa) of Birmingham, AL; six grandchildren, Hap Brister, Heath Brister, Hayes Brister, Tatum Moffett Meadows, Cole Moffett and Pierce Moffett; 5 great-grandchildren and 8 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Woodfin Grady "Woodie" Moffett; one son, Larry Moffett; and a brother, Paul J. Shows.
Pallbearers will be Hap Brister, Hayes Brister, Heath Brister, Tate Brister, Cole Moffett and Pierce Moffett.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church – Grenada or Shipman United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 8, 2019