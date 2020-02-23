The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Helen Pritchard


1939 - 2020
Helen Pritchard Obituary
Helen Marie Martin Pritchard

1939-2020

Gulfport

Helen Marie Martin Pritchard, age 80, of Gulfport, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Gulfport.

She was born in Gulfport on August 29, 1939, and was a child care cafeteria manager at Nugent Child Development Center.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd J. Martin and Alice Christine Martin, a daughter, Teresa Fay Westra, two brothers Floyd J. Martin, Jr. and George R. Martin, and a sister Linda F. McCowin.

She is survived by her spouse Alva Savanis Pritchard, daughters Rhonda Kay Lipscomb and Angela Marie McAdams, son Alva S. Pritchard III, brother William N. Martin and sister Brenda K. Delacruz, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

View and sign the online tribute at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
