Helen Marie Martin Pritchard
1939-2020
Gulfport
Helen Marie Martin Pritchard, age 80, of Gulfport, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Gulfport.
She was born in Gulfport on August 29, 1939, and was a child care cafeteria manager at Nugent Child Development Center.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd J. Martin and Alice Christine Martin, a daughter, Teresa Fay Westra, two brothers Floyd J. Martin, Jr. and George R. Martin, and a sister Linda F. McCowin.
She is survived by her spouse Alva Savanis Pritchard, daughters Rhonda Kay Lipscomb and Angela Marie McAdams, son Alva S. Pritchard III, brother William N. Martin and sister Brenda K. Delacruz, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 23, 2020