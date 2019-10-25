Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Helen Ringer Obituary
Helen L. Ringer

Pass Christian

Helen L. Ringer, age 93, of Pass Christian, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Stipulkoski; husband, Russell Ringer; her parents, Toney and Lugenia (Davis) McArthur; and her brothers, Buddy, Herman and Ronnie McArthur.

Helen devoted her life to her children and family. She enjoyed a simple life, spending time with family members and friends. Her travels included trips to Panama, Germany and visiting family members throughout the United States. Her beloved pet, Joey, provided comfort and joy to her in her later years. She participated in the workforce during World War II, taking a job in New York City as a factory worker. After the casinos sprang up on the Coast, weekly trips to the "Island" were one of her favorite pastimes. Helen was the matriarch of her family and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her children, Carole Allen (Martin, dec.), Linda Wolf (Allen), Kathy Pense (Bernd, dec.), Steven Stipulkoski, David Stipulkoski, Mark Stipulkoski (Lynn), and Matt Stipulkoski (Laurie); grandchildren, Helen, Harold and Leann, Dana, Susan, Justin and Erin; great-grandchildren, Ian, Rhiannon, Katherine, Gabby, Grayson, Josh, Ashley, Blake, Kayla and Jack; her brother, Pete McArthur; sister, Betty Parrish (Earl); and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach, MS. Visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m., and service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Pass Christian.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
