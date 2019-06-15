Home

Helen Saliba Obituary
Helen Saliba

1926 ~ 2019

Saucier

Helen Saliba, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2019 at Lakeview Nursing Home.

She was a native of Hattiesburg and has been a resident of Saucier for the past 10 years. She is survived by her loving niece & nephew, Margaret H. & William L. Jones; and her loving sister and brother-in-law, Jessie S. and Billy Hamilton.

Private services will be held. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport is serving the family and condolences may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from June 15 to June 16, 2019
