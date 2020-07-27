1/
Henry Gary Wade
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Henry Gary Wade

March 9, 1954 - July 24, 2020

Ocean Springs

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Big Creek Cemetery in Soso, MS for Henry Gary Wade, age 66, of Ocean Springs,MS. Rev. Larry Darden and Rev. Andrew Phillips will officiate the service.

Henry was born in Jackson, MS on March 9, 1954 to Henry Carlos Wade and Rosa L. Wade. God called him home on July 24th at 10:33 a.m. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Wade and Rosa Styron; and his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his step-dad, Bobby Styron of Ocean Springs; sisters, Judy Styron of Ocean Springs, Alicia (Tony) Shaw of Greenville; brother, Richard Styron (Candy Weatherly) of Ocean Springs; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

Henry worked for over 30 years as a car salesman along the MS Gulf Coast.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle will be in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Big Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
Judy Styron
Family
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved