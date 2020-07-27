Mr. Henry Gary Wade
March 9, 1954 - July 24, 2020
Ocean Springs
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Big Creek Cemetery in Soso, MS for Henry Gary Wade, age 66, of Ocean Springs,MS. Rev. Larry Darden and Rev. Andrew Phillips will officiate the service.
Henry was born in Jackson, MS on March 9, 1954 to Henry Carlos Wade and Rosa L. Wade. God called him home on July 24th at 10:33 a.m. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Wade and Rosa Styron; and his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his step-dad, Bobby Styron of Ocean Springs; sisters, Judy Styron of Ocean Springs, Alicia (Tony) Shaw of Greenville; brother, Richard Styron (Candy Weatherly) of Ocean Springs; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Henry worked for over 30 years as a car salesman along the MS Gulf Coast.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle will be in charge of arrangements.