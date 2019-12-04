Home

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church
Henry LaFontaine


1957 - 2019
Henry LaFontaine Obituary
Henry Pierre LaFontaine

February 27, 1957--November 28, 2019

Bay St. Louis, MS

Henry Pierre LaFontaine, 62, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, and brother who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Sidney and Huguette Cuisinot LaFontaine; sister, Helene LaFontaine Moran and sister-in-law, Aline LaFontaine.

He is survived by his son, Vince LaFontaine of Pass Christian, MS; two daughters, Brandi LaFontaine of Waveland, MS, and Sarah LaFontaine of Hollywood, FL; granddaughter, Isabella; two brothers, Allan LaFontaine (Judy) of Lumberton, MS and Steve LaFontaine of Lakeshore, MS; four sisters, Peggy LaFontaine Averhart (Bill) of Long Beach, MS, Denise LaFontaine Mikovilje (Dale) of Kiln, MS, Michele LaFontaine Henry (Frank) of Pass Christian, MS, and Lorraine LaFontaine Ladner (Eddie) of Leetown, MS.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM preceded by visitation beginning at 11:30 AM. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
