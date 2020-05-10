Henry M. "Chip" Williamson
Henry M. "Chip" Williamson

Columbia

A private funeral service was held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Church in Columbia for Henry M. "Chip" Williamson, 65, of Columbia, who passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence. Interment was held at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Gulfport. Pastor Jerron Carney officiated.

Chip Williamson was a native of Columbia, Mississippi who grew up in Biloxi and later returned to Columbia to pursue a career in banking after receiving a degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi.

He was President and a member of the Board of Directors of Citizens Bank. With over 43 years in banking Chip worked daily to serve his customers well and make a difference in the lives of those he met by his encouraging spirit. He accomplished much in his banking career. One of his goals was to achieve forty years of banking, which he accomplished in 2016 and in 2017 he was recognized as a Leader in Finance by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Chip loved his family, the outdoors, hunting, LSU sports and being Paw Paw to his five grand-boys who filled his life with much joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Quin and Blanche Williamson; and sister, Bobbye Jean Detwiler.

He is survived by his wife, Leitha Williamson of Columbia; son, Scott Williamson (Heather) of Columbia; daughter, April Rose (Jeremy) of Biloxi; grandchildren, Matthew Williamson of Columbia, Michael Williamson of Columbia, Maxwell Williamson of Columbia, Camden Everett of Biloxi, Hudson Everett of Biloxi; sisters, Charlotte Breal (Harold) of Biloxi, Sheba Brown (Steve) of Biloxi; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held in the near future.

Pallbearers were Timmy Beal, Greg Prine, Kenny Breal, Mike Gates, Roy Dearman, Tommy Thornhill, and Ford Fortenberry.

Honorary Pallbearers were Citizens Bank Board of Directors.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com


Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2020.
